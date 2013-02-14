Love911: Dating coach answers V-Day questions

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Don't bomb on Valentine's Day, Tweet our dating guru, Angela Lutin all your questions!

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - You don't have to run to the florist if you forgot to get your Valentine a gift.

Angela Lutin is a blogger and advice columnist. You may have seen her on MTV's "Made" and Bravo's "Millionaire Matchmaker".

Here are some ways to leave a lasting impression -- even if it is last minute!

1. Make a playlist of "your" songs and burn a CD. Your sweetie will love listening to them in the car over the next few weeks, and you can also play as background music during your Valentine's Day evening.

2. Handwritten note. Forgo the greeting card and tell them how you really feel. Pick out beautiful stationary and write out your feelings down on paper. He or she will enjoy reading it again and again.

3. Rose petals and candles. There's a reason why it works in the movies. Every woman dreams of coming home to a trail of rose petals with a candle lit bedroom. Simple, elegant, perfect.

4. Store bought chocolates are cliche. Give your Valentine something he or she really enjoys. Put together a box of his favorites things - maybe they love Twizzlers or even something as simple as single cupcake in his or her favorite flavor. Let them know you've paid attention and know what they like.

5. For the guys, make dinner. There is nothing sexier than a man that takes over the kitchen. We don't need to spend Valentine's Day in a crowded restaurant. Pick up a few groceries and a bottle of wine and entertain her at home.

6. Do something really special that extends your thoughtfulness well beyond Valentine's Day. Write out 10 sticky notes and hide them in places he/she won't find immediately. (Think medicine cabinet, sock drawer, desk and nightstand). Write about things from your history together - remember our trip to NYC or you ordered the chocolate soufflé on our first date.

Remember, having your partner randomly find memories of your love will give you Valentine's Day 365 days a year.

Get more tips from Angela Lutin at EssentiallyAngela.com.

