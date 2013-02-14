Travel Predictions for 2013 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Travel Predictions for 2013

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

(WFLX) - The economy is doing a bit better these days, and it's reflected in the travel industry. Not only are travelers spending more, so are hotels, airlines and cruise lines looking to capitalize on your wanderlust.

Martha Riordan loves to travel, especially to see her college daughter compete for her diving team.  On one visit to campus, she decided to mix up her plans, skipping the hotel and opting for an RV instead. "It just came up in conversation. We'd never done it. We thought it might be fun."

She joined what travel experts predict will be one of the hottest trends of 2013. Travel and Leisure's Kathryn O'Shea Evans stresses these aren't your daddy's campers. Expect RVs to be totally tricked out these days. "Super-designy, super-mod, comes with HDTVs and Wi-Fi, and is gorgeous inside and out," she said.

Another hot travel trend predicted for the new year: theme cruises. "Yoga themed cruises, jazz themed cruises, golf, so that golf cruises so golfers can get on board and then go to different islands and enjoy teeing off in different locations," said O'Shea-Evans.

Get ready for pop up hotels. O'Shea-Evans says they're getting bigger and more influential. "I think hotel brands have been seeing certain locations are only good certain times of the year so they're putting dollars behind these month long hotel operations where they just pop up and you go and enjoy it and then they take it all down and it's, it's gone."

Green travel will stay red hot in 2013. "Hybrid taxis are popping up in cities around the globe.  New York has hybrid taxis, um Paris." 

So will sustainable travel, with airlines and airports using special fuel and lighting, and brace yourself for futuristic high tech help. "Ticketed passengers with boarding passes, please proceed straight ahead for all gates," she said."One thing I'm seeing in a lot of airports is these hologram attendants where you can go up and ask about your gate or where the restroom is."

Martha has several flights planned for 2013.  She's not sure she'll be rolling with the r-v again anytime soon, though she doesn't rule it out. "It was fun.  We had a good time. It was sort of an adventure."

One thing that's on the way out: reliance on anonymous travel reviews.  More and more travelers are looking for a name to go with reviews they read online.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.