Celebrity Corner: Renee Taylor

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - She may be 80 years old, but Renee Taylor, known for her role as Sylvia Fine on 'The Nanny' is still in her acting prime.

She'll be premiering her new show this weekend at the Adolph and Rose Levis Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton. "It's called 'My Life on a Diet', and the story of what I was eating. My first diet was at 11. I remember my life by what diet I was on. What my friends were eating, and what my agents were eating and what movie stars were eating," she said. "Grace Kelly was eating yogurt and water."

Since I'm getting married in a few months, I asked what I should be eating. "Not much," she laughed. "Then afterwards, once you're married, then you can start eating a lot."

She also suggested trying out her new product, FaceLOVE. "It's a skin tightener and lasts up to eight hours."

If you can't make it out this weekend, you can catch her on the big screen with Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Williams. "A movie's coming out with Tyler Perry called 'Tyler Perry's Temptations: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor'".

In the movie, Taylor plays a pharmacists, but, from experience, could be the marriage counselor as she introduces her husband of 47 years as her boyfriend.

Her secret for keeping love alive? "By keeping him a boyfriend because it's easy to get a husband. It's really hard to keep a boyfriend for 47 years."

There are only a few more tickets left see her Saturday night, but her show Sunday is sold out. Call 561-558-2512 for tickets.

