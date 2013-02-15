Latest pop-culture craze: The Harlem Shake - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Latest pop-culture craze: The Harlem Shake

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
From The Today Show to On Air with Ryan Seacrest, everyone is having fun with "The Harlem Shake".

"The Harlem Shake" meme involves 30-second videos that begin with a sole person, typically masked, casually bopping to music while a handful of people around him go about mundane business. Then "the beat drops," as the kids say, the camera shot changes, and suddenly an entire crowd appears in bizarre costumes going crazy -- flailing their limps, and, well, doing "The Harlem Shake".

Our friends at WILD 95.5 did their interpretation. You'll be watching over and over again trying to catch all the "WILD" stuff going on!

