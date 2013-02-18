Meteor shower over South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - Many South Floridians reported seeing a flare-like object in the sky Sunday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard's command received several reports of a possible meteor shower at about 7:30 p.m. from Jacksonville to Key West.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Sabrina Laberdesque told NBC in Miami that officers could not confirm nor deny whether the sight was a meteor shower.

According to nbcmiami.com, the Coast Guard sent out a helicopter to check out a report of a flare near the MacArthur Causeway in Miami, but found nothing there.

Dr. Stephen Schiff, president of the Astronomical Society of the Palm Beaches, said meteor showers aren't rare. What's rare is that we're noticing them. "For the first time people are going outside, away from the bright light-polluted areas. They're going down to the sea shores and they're seeing meteors streak across the sky," Schiff said. "Now this happens 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. But for the first time, people are looking up." On Friday, a meteor that fell in Russia injured more than 1,100 people.

