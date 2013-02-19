Deputies find toddler wandering alone in Lake Worth

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - At about 1:30 Tuesday morning, Palm Beach County deputies found an unattended 3-year-old boy, who identified himself as "Nathan", on the 300 block of South A Street in Lake Worth.



Deputies went from door to door to all the homes in the area, at first not able to locate his parents.

A reverse 911 call was also placed to homes in the immediate area.



The Department of Children and Family Services dispatched a representative to take possession of Nathan.



But the PBSO has confirmed that Nathan's family has been located.

PBSO says Nathan's grandfather was watching TV and saw a picture of the boy an hour after police found him wandering in Lake Worth.



His grandfather called PBSO to identify him.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.