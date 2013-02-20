Help with debt collection harassment

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(WFLX) - Aggressive, harassing and abusive bill collectors are a top consumer complaint in the United States. If you're one of the 30-million Americans being pursued by a collection agency, sometimes fighting back can be frustrating, but help is on the way.

Starting this year a new watchdog agency is policing large collection firms. For some it couldn't come soon enough.

Bill collectors sometimes call Kevin Lynn's house up to 20 times a day! What's worse, the debt isn't even his. "I always told them, I don't owe the debt. They had the wrong person, that I don't know who the person is," he said.

But that person apparently lived in the house previously. Kevin's filed three lawsuits to get this ringing to stop.

Even more frustrating, Lynn's phone company charges him for each incoming call. "Very upset that I have to pay to be harassed."

The Federal Trade Commission says it got more than 150,000 complaints about debt collectors last yearn; that's more than any other industry. "Some of our number one sources of complaints for consumers are for harassment and abuse calling too often, using profanity, making violent or abusive threats," said Chris Kogel of the FTC.

To crack down, a new federal agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, is going to start policing some of the largest collection agencies in the country. How bad can some company's tactics get?

Attorneys representing consumers say bill collectors have left people threatening messages like these:

"I'm going ahead with a warrant for your arrest."

"You will be behind bars for six months, and once you go behind the bars, you may lose your job."

In an FTC lawsuit filed against one bill collector, a grieving mother said she was asked how she would feel if the funeral home dug up her son's body and "dropped it outside my house because I hadn't paid my debt".

"Every industry is going to have bad apples," said Pat Morris, of the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals.

The Debt Collection Trade Association says it wants those using abusive tactics weeded out so others can do the job right. "Don't shoot the messenger. We're here doing our job. We're here respecting laws and regulations, and we treat consumers with respect," said Morris.

The CFPB will have new authority to make sure large collection firms are:

1. Not harassing or deceiving consumers into paying debt

2. Using accurate data to pursue debts

Kevin says that's good news because he's still getting collection calls and feels helpless to do anything about the harassment. "Americans definitely need a new watch dog to help them," he said.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau started in January, and it will work with the FTC to share information and complaints it gets from consumers.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.