Help Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Rock To Cure

Jesse Stoll, with AEG Live, is running for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Man of the Year for Southern Palm Beach County.

Please consider helping Jesse's mission to cure not just blood cancers but all cancers by donating today.

Here's a special letter from Jesse:

"I believe cancer has affected the lives of every person I know in one way or another. My own personal connection to cancer is one that is very close to my heart, having lost my father to brain cancer 5 years ago. To honor my dad's positive attitude, courageous strength and determined spirit, I have recently accepted an opportunity of a lifetime to help other cancer patients and their families, and I ask NOW for your support.

"The campaign is also about Isabel Nagy - LLS' 2013 Girl of the Year. Isabel was a joyful and precocious little girl when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2010 at the young age of 20 months. After more than two years of aggressive, high dose chemotherapy, many long nights in the hospital and countless doctors appointments, Isabel's cancer has been in remission since July of 2012. She has recently started pre-school and living the life of a thriving and growing four year old.

"The money raised by the Man & Woman of the Year candidates will benefit the LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma and improve the quality of life for patients like Isabel and their families. Even though the focus is blood cancers, the good doesn't stop there. As we learn more about different cancers, we are finding similarities. Many drugs developed by LLS for patients with a particular blood cancer can help more patients, including those with other cancers, solid tumors and serious non-malignant diseases. Through research funded by LLS, many advances have been made in the race to find a cure. Losing my dad to brain cancer, I understand the importance of this ongoing work to find cures for ALL cancers.

"I am reaching out to you now for support as I launch my Man of the Year Campaign appropriately penned 'Rock to Cure'. Please donate as little as a few dollars to as much as you would like to help the fund. Prizes include a signed guitar by 3 Doors Down, Four Tickets to Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice at Mizner Amphitheater on August 17th, a Pair of Tickets to sit side stage for the urban superstar festival Jazz in the Gardens on March 16th and Two Premium VIP Hospitality tickets to Sunfest May 1 - 5. Drawings will take place every two weeks to give away a prize. Also go to www.charitybuzz.com and visit my Rock To Cure page to bid on amazing once in a lifetime experiences including the opportunity to meet Carrie Underwood and ultra VIP tickets to see the legendary Manchester United in action in April."

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Rock To Cure SunFest VIP Hospitality Package

Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WFLX LLC, 1100 Banyan Blvd. West Palm Beach, FL 33401. The promotion begins at 3/21/13 at 5 am and ends at 4/5/13 at noon. Entries must be received by 4/5/13 at noon EST. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

1. Eligibility. No purchase necessary. Check your wireless plan. Available on Sprint, Nextel, Boost, Virgin Mobile, AT&T, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, MetoPCS, & US Cellular. Open to legal residents of the U.S., who are at least 18 years old. Void where prohibited. Subject to full rules available at (wflx.com). Message and data rates may apply. You will receive up to 3 messages per week. Text STOP to cancel, text HELP for info.

This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Florida who live in PALM BEACH, MARTIN, ST. LUCIE, INDIAN RIVER, OKEECHOBEE, BROWARD, MIAMI-DADE OR MONROE COUNTIES, Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., Fox 29 WFLX TV, Retirement Systems of Alabama, BrandsMart USA and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion.

2. How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion, beginning 3/21/13 and ending 4/5/13, text the keyword to 29000. Each month, one person will be randomly selected from all entries to receive a SunFest VIP Waterfront Hospitality Package. All entries become the property of sponsor(s), and sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

3. Grand Prize. Each month, four separate winners will receive concert tickets or a signed guitar. By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that Fox 29 WFLX-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that Fox 29 WFLX-TV may release entrant's personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. Fox 29 WFLX-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant's personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

4. Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

5. How the Prize is Awarded. Winners are randomly selected from all qualified entries with each month a new winner being awarded the prize. Winners are not eligible of redeeming prize if they have won a Fox 29 contest in the past 30 days. One winner per household. Winner must come to Fox 29 Lobby during normal business hours to pick up prize.

6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Valid driver's license, proof of social security number and valid age as required by law is required to claim the prize. The winner will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility before delivery of prize, or the prize will be forfeited. Winner must take possession of their prize within 30 days of winning, or prize will be forfeited. All federal, state and local income taxes are sole responsibility of the winner. WFLX is not responsible for incidental expenses, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. Fox 29 WFLX TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner will receive a Form 1099 from Fox 29 WFLX TV if Fox 29 WFLX TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration by winner. Winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, winner acknowledges that Fox 29 WFLX TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, copyright infringement, invasion of privacy, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize, however caused.

10. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by Fox 29 WFLX TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by Fox 29 WFLX TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) may substitute a prize of equal value. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's/Sponsors' web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion.

10. Winner. For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Fox 29 WFLX 1100 Banyan Blvd. West Palm Beach Florida 33401 4/8/13 to 4/22/13.

