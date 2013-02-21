Adopted! Pet of the Week Bella

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Bella is in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Bella. She's an 1-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Bella:

"I came to Peggy Adams already pregnant, boy was I happy to have somewhere warm to sleep with a belly full of kittens. I was a little nervous and timid when I first got here, but not anymore! I like to jump up on the side of my cage and stretch and love my head scratched. They call me a "private investigator" as I am always keeping an eye out and will watch over your household. I'm on a mission to find a permanent home for lovin'."



Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

