Super slim down beans put to the test

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(WFLX) - Can these innocent little green coffee beans help you lose weight? Are they a miracle supplement?

"There is some evidence that the green coffee bean extract may help people lose weight," said registered dietician Dr. Beth Kitchin.

"I've been in the business 15 years, and it's probably been the best-selling diet weight loss product in 15 years," said Kenny Camp, who owns an organic store.

"Nutritional supplements are not regulated by the FDA," added Kitchin.

"We always try to tell them you really have to have the right expectations going in to it," said Camp.

Science versus supplements; fans of green coffee bean extract say it is a miracle pill. "There have been some human studies that show it may help a little bit," said Kitchin. " So we have to be really careful to tell people that this is not a magic bullet to weight loss, you might get a little bit of a moderate effect, you might lose 3-5 pounds compared to if you haven't taken it. But it's not going to be a magic bullet."

Green coffee bean extract is not cheap. A bottle this size is about $30. Some can be much more, and a few can be a little less. "Just since last April, so we're closing in on a year now, may be a thousand bottles have been sold, a lot of repeat customers, a lot of new customers too, so that to me says there are a lot of customers getting results from it," said Camp.

Camp says the key to success is to make sure the product is the highest quality, which he says is all he sells, and if possible, try a sensible diet and exercise when possible.

The problem for nutritionists like Dr. Kitchin is that supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. "So you may be buying that $50 to $60 supplement, and it may say it's green coffee bean extract, but it could have no green coffee bean extract in it, so you really don't know what you're getting, so it is very much, buyer beware," she said.

Dr. Kitchin says you might lose three to five pounds in a month with green coffee bean extract. Kenny Camp says it's more likely you'll lose between 10-to-15 pounds in a month.

To date scientists say it can lower blood pressure slightly and doesn't seem to have negative side effects. If taken properly, people will lose weight, the question is how much. Camp does recommend people taking the extract and should take a break from it periodically.

Ultimately, it's up to you to decide if these unroasted coffee beans mixed with other ingredients will be the ultimate weight loss solution for you.

