Secret to Happiness

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(WFLX) - These days, it seems everywhere you turn there are books and Web sites on how to find happiness. After all, isn't that everyone's ultimate goal?

But recent research shows it could be that unending search for happiness that is sabotaging our success.

Lorraine Robertson admits she doesn't have to work too hard to find joy. "I wake up happy!"

She's lucky, and she knows it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in ten American adults reports being clinically depressed.

Anti-depressant usage has increased 400-percent since 1994. A quick search online reveals an explosion in the number of books, web sites, and now, even phone apps, All trying to help us find our 'happy'. As it turns out, it comes more naturally to some of us than others. "I think I have naturally like a happy disposition," she said.

"About 50% of happiness is genetically determined, so some people are born Tiggers and some people are born Eeyores," said Gretchen Rubin.

She's the author of the Happiness Project and Happier at Home. She says your genetics aren't all that dictate your disposition, though. In her research, she discovered your connection to others plays a major role, too.

"People who report having long-term intimate relationships where they can confide, where they feel like they belong, these people do tend to be happier," she said.

Something else she discovered? It's not huge life changes like a new house or fancy car that make the most impact, but sometimes little things like the smell of an orange that give the biggest happiness boost.

"Over and over, people tell me something like cleaning out a medicine cabinet gives them a huge jolt of good cheer and energy," said Rubin.

Dr. Jane Gruber says it's okay to explore, but be careful of overloading on happiness sites, books, pages, and pins, or you may end up with the opposite effect

"The more obsessed we are with trying to become happy, the more energy we put towards sort of happiness as the end goal, the less happy we are and actually the greater risk we are for feeling unhappy and depressed," she said.

She points to studies that indicate the more you accept who, and how, you are, the happier you are likely to become.

"By accepting our feelings, we're actually less likely to judge ourselves and to experience symptoms of anxiety and depression," said Gruber.

Rubin says her findings confirm this. Self-knowledge is pivotal to a positive perspective.

"It's really easy to be distracted by the way we think we ought to be, or the way we wish we were, or the way other people think we ought to be, and to lose track of what's really true for us."

Lorraine is happiest spending time with her family, but admits sometimes it's getting away that brings her joy, either going for a run or losing herself in music "I think sometimes people are afraid to be happy or let go."

One simple thing Rubin says makes a difference in terms of happiness: making the bed each morning. She says this simple act can make all the difference in your day.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

