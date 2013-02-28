Adopted! Pet of the Week Danielle

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Danielle is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.



Meet our Pet of the Week Danielle. She's an 3-year-old border terrier/Jack Russell mix who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Danielle:

"Hi I'm Danielle! I get lots of attention for my eyes. People tell me I look like Cleopatra. I couldn't tell you who that is, but she must have been very pretty because that's what I hear people say about me all the time. But, anyhow, I'm a really good girl with impeccable manners. I do very well in large crowds of people and other dogs, so you could take me just about anywhere and know that I'll be just fine. Playtime is great too. I LOVE squeaky toys! They're so much fun. And I'm pretty good at trying not to tear them up too much, I don't want to ruin them and have nothing to play with. That would just be sad. So if my new forever home could have a few toys ready for me to squeak, I'd be one happy girl!

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.



About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League