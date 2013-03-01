Man charged in deputy slaying held without bond

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - A man accused of shooting and killing a St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputy was ordered to be held without bond in a first appearance in court Friday morning.

Eriese Alphonso Tisdale's bond hearing was at 8:30 a.m., before County Judge Thomas Walsh at the St. Lucie County Annex, 250 N.W. Country Club Drive in Port St. Lucie, from the St. Lucie County Jail via a two-way video link.

Tisdale is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault on an officer/firefighter/EMT, fleeing and eluding and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon in connection with the Thursday morning shooting death of Sgt. Gary Morales of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Morales, 35, is a 13-year veteran of the department. He was fatally shot during a routine traffic stop in south Fort Pierce.

At 9:28 a.m ., deputies made a traffic stop on Naylor Terrace, just south of Edwards Road and south of Fort Pierce in unincorporated St. Lucie County.

At some point during the traffic stop the sheriff's office says Tisdale got out of his vehicle and shot Sgt. Morales who was in his patrol car, deputies said.

"It happened in a split second, you had a madman with a gun that was determined to shoot and kill this deputy," sheriff Mascara said.

"Sgt. Morales was shot multiple times," the sheriff said.

Deputies chased Tisdale to Oleander Avenue where they arrested him after he crashed his car.



Sgt. Morales was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and Heart Institute where he was pronounced dead.

He is survived by a wife, children and a brother. The brother also is a deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.