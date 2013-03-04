American Idol gives fans a "SuperVote"

American Idol all new Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 8 p.m. on Fox 29!

(FOX) - In an innovative, fun and engaging new voting feature beginning Tuesday, March 5, AMERICAN IDOL is offering fans the opportunity to "SuperVote" online for their favorite contestant(s) using FOX's new patent-pending voting experience within the AT&T AMERICAN IDOL VOTE.

In 2011, IDOL introduced an online voting window in which fans could cast their votes for that evening's performances. Now, with AMERICAN IDOL's SuperVote, fans can cast 50 votes all at once.

Viewers will be able to SuperVote – cast multiple votes at one time – via any of these AT&T AMERICAN IDOL VOTE destinations: americanidol.com , the AMERICAN IDOL mobile app (data and message rates may apply) and Facebook.

To SuperVote, fans can allocate any number of votes for one contestant or multiple contestants, for a total of 50 votes (across all online voting destinations), and in a unique interactive experience, they can adjust their voteselections as performances happenduring the show.

When the voting window officially opens, fans can submit their final votes – all at once. [Only fans with a registered Facebook account in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be able to cast their vote(s) online.]

Sponsored by AT&T, online voting begins immediately after the first performance show airing Tuesday, March 5 from 8 to 10 p.m. on FOX.

In addition to online voting, fans will continue to be able to vote during the voting window via toll-free phone lines, as well as text-messaging for AT&T wireless customers (standard text-messaging rates may apply).

At the end of each performance show, the phone lines will open for at least two hours and AMERICAN IDOL viewers will be able to vote for their favorite contestant(s) via the toll-free telephone numbers (1-866-IDOLS-01, -02, etc.). AT&T wireless customers can use their cell phones to vote by texting the word "VOTE" to the four-digit short code (5701, 5702, etc.) that corresponds with the contestant of their choice. AMERICAN IDOL voting is managed by Telescope, Inc.

The 10 girl semifinalists take the stage for the first time Tuesday, March 5 starting at 8 p.m. live.

The 10 guy semifinalists sing their hearts out for America and the judges on the following night Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. live.

Then, this season's finalists will be announced Thursday, March 7 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. live on FOX.

Last week, IDOL also introduced the AT&T IDOL Fan Meter, with onscreen graphics which enable viewers to interact with the show via social media, with results shown in real time. In a broadcast television first, viewers were asked if they agreed or disagreed with the judges' critiques by using the hashtags #idolagree and #idoldisagree. Then, almost immediately, the AT&T IDOL Fan Meter showed the poll results as Tweets were tallied, bringing home the live in-studio audience experience and allowing the at-home viewers' opinions to be heard.

AMERICAN IDOL is produced by 19 Entertainment, a division of Core Media Group, and FremantleMedia North America. The series is created and executive-produced by Simon Fuller, CEO, XIX Entertainment. Cecile Frot-Coutaz, FremantleMedia; Trish Kinane, FremantleMedia North America; Ken Warwick, FremantleMedia North America; and Nigel Lythgoe, CEO, Nigel Lythgoe Productions also serve as executive producers.

Visit americanidol.com for additional information regarding AMERICAN IDOL voting, as well as exclusive videos, interviews and photos, as well as special behind-the-scenes information and all of your AMERICAN IDOL news.

@yo_randyjackson; SM; and for Android devices at Google PlayTM Store.** Data rates may apply for app download and usage. "Like" AMERICAN IDOL on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmericanIdol . Follow the series on Twitter @AmericanIdol and join the discussion at #idol. Also, follow host Ryan Seacrest at @RyanSeacrest , and follow the judges: @MariahCarey @nickiminaj ; and @keithurban . Download the AMERICAN IDOL app for iOS devices from the App Store; and for Android devices at Google PlayStore.** Data rates may apply for app download and usage.

