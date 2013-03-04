Sgt. Morales funeral procession route - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sgt. Morales funeral procession route

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

FORT PIERCE, FL (WFLX) - More than 1,000 law enforcement officers from the Treasure Coast and South Florida are expected Monday to mourn their fallen colleague, the late sheriff's Sgt. Gary Morales, and join a 25-mile funeral procession from Fort Pierce to Palm City.

Following a 10 a.m. public viewing and a noon funeral at Westside Baptist Church, 3361 S. Jenkins Road, Fort Pierce, St. Lucie sheriff's officials and other mourners will be driving to a graveside service at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 2001 S.W. Murphy Road in Palm City, officials announced Saturday.

The route from the church to the cemetery is to take them:

• North on Jenkins Road

• West on Okeechobee Road (State Road 70)

• South on Interstate 95

• East on Becker Road

• South on Murphy Road to Forest Hills Memorial Park

Sheriff's officials said residents need to remember that, as in any procession, the estimated speed will be 20 to 40 miles per hour.

St. Lucie officials said the funeral route will be closed to other traffic during the procession. But as they do not know when the funeral would conclude, they don't know how long the procession would take.

In Martin County, meanwhile, officials said they plan to close the section of Murphy Road in front of the cemetery, from Southwest High Meadows Avenue east to Southwest Matheson Avenue, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday.

Sheriff's deputies or city police officers will be at intersections along the way to direct traffic along the route.

In both counties, authorities said they are asking residents not connected with the funeral to plan alternate routes if they need to travel in that area.

Morales' family has asked all donations be made to the nonprofit One Hundred Club of St. Lucie County, 4700 West Midway Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.

Checks should indicated the donation is for the Morales Family.

Sign the guest book for Sgt. Gary Morales http://bit.ly/WDwLit.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.