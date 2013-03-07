SunFest lineup announced - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The lineup of musical acts for 2013's SunFest has been released.

Staff with the five-day event released the lineup on the SunFest Facebook page.
 
The lineup includes:
 
Here's your 2013 lineup including national headliners - Train, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Offspring, Ed Sheeran, Life In Color, The Black Crowes, Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Slightly Stoopid, Big Sean, Gavin DeGraw, Phillip Phillips, Boz Sc aggs, Cheap Trick, Barenaked Ladies, Jimmy Cliff, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Dickey Betts & Great Southern, The Airborne Toxic Event, Reel Big Fish, Less than Jake, Yellowcard, Molly Hatchet, Gary Clark Jr., The Chevin, Tribal Seeds, The Lone Bellow, and more.
http://lineup.sunfest.com/
 
SunFest brings thousands of people to downtown West Palm Beach each year.
 
Last year, it brought dozens of artists to the waterfront, including the Counting Crows, Creed, Foreigner, Pitbull and Snoop Dogg.
 
The event also brings artists from all over the country. They fill the street with their artwork, including paintings, sculptures and photography.
 
Restaurant managers say the event greatly helps out their businesses.
 
"It's just so lively down here," said E.R. Bradley's Manager Jackie Phillips. "The bands are great. Everybody is happy to be here. They wait all year for SunFest."
 
Phillips says her restaurant gains a lot of customers during the event, with many coming in after cruising along Flagler.
 
Some, she says, come and eat while still being able to listen to the artists performing on nearby stages.

For more information, check out https://www.facebook.com/SunFest.

