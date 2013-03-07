Man fined for laughing too loud - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man fined for laughing too loud

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

LONG ISLAND, NY (WFLX) - An unfriendly neighbor has gotten the last laugh after he called the police because of someone's laughter.

A man from Long Island, apparently disturbing the peace with his hearty laugh, has been fined hundreds of dollars for laughing in his own home.

The man says he and his neighbor have been at odds for years. But when he laughed at him out of his bathroom window, his neighbor had enough. "And starts eyeballing me, like I personally did something to him. So the only thing I could think of to do is laugh at him," said Robert Schiarelli.

He got two tickets for disturbing the peace -- each carrying a $250 fine or 15 days in jail.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

  • Wacky News with Rachel Leigh

    Internet Content Director Rachel Leigh comes across a lot of wacky news. Sign up and start laughing!

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.