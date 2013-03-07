Man fined for laughing too loud

LONG ISLAND, NY (WFLX) - An unfriendly neighbor has gotten the last laugh after he called the police because of someone's laughter.

A man from Long Island, apparently disturbing the peace with his hearty laugh, has been fined hundreds of dollars for laughing in his own home.

The man says he and his neighbor have been at odds for years. But when he laughed at him out of his bathroom window, his neighbor had enough. "And starts eyeballing me, like I personally did something to him. So the only thing I could think of to do is laugh at him," said Robert Schiarelli.

He got two tickets for disturbing the peace -- each carrying a $250 fine or 15 days in jail.

