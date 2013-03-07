COPY-I-95 re-opened after fire contained - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Officials say all lanes on Interstate 95 in central Florida have re-opened after the highway closed earlier because of a brush fire in Indian River County.

Florida Forest Services reports that the blaze was first noticed around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, sending smoke across the interstate at mile marker 142. It has since grown to about 60 acres but was contained by Wednesday evening.

Earlier Wednesday, southbound traffic was being diverted at State Road 60 in Indian River County. Northbound motorists were being directed to exit at Orange Avenue in St. Lucie County.

