Adopted! Pet of the Week Angel

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Updated: Angel is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Angel. He's a 3-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

When Angel first came to us, he was a very independent guy with a solid build. But recently a few things have changed. Although, he still has that same solid build, we're starting to see the softer side of him -- personality wise at least.

He used to pretty much keep to himself and never really asked for much other than food, water and a comfy place to sleep. These days he's not only enjoying having some attention, he's actually soliciting for it, as well.

We're happy to see that he's finally decided we're worthy enough to give him attention, but we'd much rather give that honor to his forever family. Now he just needs to find that perfect adult home where he can be the only fur-child and live out the rest of his life in comfort.

If you adopt Angel, his initial exam is free compliments of our Pet Connections' vet sponsors:

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League