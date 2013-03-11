Eight horses die after barn fire

WELLINGTON, FL (WFLX) - Charred structural remains mark a fiery grave for seven horses, killed Saturday in a barn fire at the Gulfstream Polo Club in Lake Worth. Four other horses made it out alive.

Dr. Scott Swerdlin, a veterinarian at the Palm Beach Equine Clinic in Wellington, said two rescued horses now recuperating at the facility will have minimal scarring.

"Moneda" and "Mili" are recovering from superficial wounds and possible smoke inhalation. The females are thoroughbred polo horses, the only two survivors of the massive barn fire.

A third rescued horse did not receive medical treatment. The fourth horse had to be euthanized. "We're just treating [Moneda] with intravenous fluids, to make sure she doesn't have any respiratory complications," said Swerdlin.

"The ceiling or the roof fell down, and (Mili) got burned over her rump area," he said.

Swerdlin said despite the burns, their breed is tough. "Quick, they're strong, they have great immune systems," said the vet.

He expects with continued medical attention, both horses should make a full recovery.

Swerdlin said Mili should be polo-ready in 10 days; Moneda could take 14 days to recover. "They're on broad-spectrum antibiotics, both horses, and they're doing just wonderfully," said Swerdlin.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.