Accused deputy slayer's friends open up - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Accused deputy slayer's friends open up

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

JUPITER, FL (WFLX) - Friends of the man accused of gunning down and killing St. Lucie County Sheriff's Sgt. Gary Morales broke their silence on Monday and said they still cannot believe their friend, Eriese Tisdale, would pull the trigger.

"Shocked. I never thought something like that would happen to be honest with you. I wake up everyday feeling, 'Is it real?'" said John Jones, a friend and fellow rapper.

Before moving to Fort Pierce and getting arrested and charged with murder, Tisdale lived in Jupiter and was in a hip hop group, Team J Town. 

Jones grew up with Tisdale and knew him as Prince Guru. "Just jumped out of the car shooting? No, that wasn't the guy I knew. He wouldn't have did nothing like that. It seems like there has to be more to the story," said Jones.

Jones said on Monday, he never picked up on anything that might have pushed Tisdale to snap. He said he knew his friend and rap partner like to smoke weed, but never thought he was dealing drugs as investigators have suggested.

However, just two years ago, Tisdale was arrested by Port St. Lucie Police for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest when investigator said Tisdale refused to pull over for a suspended license. "I can't say I knew he had a gun, but it wasn't a big shocker," said Jones.

Even though guns are featured in Team J Town music videos, Jones and other members said their focus is always about partying and having a good time. "Nobody wants to be affiliated with a murder. Nobody wants to be affiliated with that. Like, nobody wants there face on that. We had nothing to do with that," said Jones.

Jones said he feels most for the children involved in both the Morales family and the Tisdale family. He said in just one month, Tisdale's girlfriend is expected to deliver his first child.

"Now, his kid got to grow up without a dad. Just like both sides. I feel like they the main ones. They're the victims," said Jones.

The St. Lucie Count sheriff's office would not comment about Tisdale's rap career or anything about his past. A spokesperson said everything is under investigation.

Tisdale remains in the Martin County Jail awaiting his next day in court.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.