Previous Bishop of the Diocese of Palm Beach pope candidate - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Previous Bishop of the Diocese of Palm Beach pope candidate

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Cardinal Sean O'Malley is one of 11 Americans being considered to be the next pope.

O'Malley is currently part of the Archdiocese of Boston. Prior to that, he was the Bishop of the Diocese of Palm Beach.

O'Malley is known for bringing reform to the church. He instituted a "zero tolerance" policy against abuse by clergy members during a time of sexual abuse scandals.

He came to the Diocese of Palm Beach in 2002 buy only stayed for a few months before going to Boston.

Cardinal O'Malley is fluent in several languages, including Spanish and Portuguese.

Because of his foreign language skills, he's been known to be in charge of Latino community church groups.

O'Malley lived in several countries before coming to Palm Beach county in 2002.

The conclave begins Tuesday afternoon in Vatican City.

The next pope will have to receive two thirds of the votes to be chosen. There's no telling how long the conclave will take. The longest conclave of the 20th century took five days.
 
Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.