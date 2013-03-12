Previous Bishop of the Diocese of Palm Beach pope candidate

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Cardinal Sean O'Malley is one of 11 Americans being considered to be the next pope.



O'Malley is currently part of the Archdiocese of Boston. Prior to that, he was the Bishop of the Diocese of Palm Beach.



O'Malley is known for bringing reform to the church. He instituted a "zero tolerance" policy against abuse by clergy members during a time of sexual abuse scandals.



He came to the Diocese of Palm Beach in 2002 buy only stayed for a few months before going to Boston.



Cardinal O'Malley is fluent in several languages, including Spanish and Portuguese.



Because of his foreign language skills, he's been known to be in charge of Latino community church groups.



O'Malley lived in several countries before coming to Palm Beach county in 2002.



The conclave begins Tuesday afternoon in Vatican City.



The next pope will have to receive two thirds of the votes to be chosen. There's no telling how long the conclave will take. The longest conclave of the 20th century took five days.

