Oldest Iditarod winner is father of the race's youngest champion

NOME, AL (WFLX) - History has been made at the world famous Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Mitch Seavey, from Alaska, and his dogs captured their second championship. At 53 years old, he is now the oldest Iditarod champion to date and the eighth musher with more than one title.

He is also the father of last year's champion -- who was the youngest Iditarod champion at 25 years old.

This is the first time mushers from the same family have won consecutive Iditarods.

