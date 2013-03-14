Adopted! Pet of the Week Charlie

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Updated: Charlie is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Charlie. He is a 4-year-old Treeing Walker Hound mix who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Charlie:

"Charlie here, nice to meet ya! I'm a cheerful guy who lives life to fullest each and every day. I don't bother feeling down about much. There's too many good things to be happy about! But maybe I'm just a simple guy, and it doesn't take much to please me. I don't think that's a bad thing though! Anyhoo, I'm a pretty well behaved boy, I do know how to sit already. Especially when there's a treat involved! I'm kind of a goofy guy, so sometimes my excitement gets the best of me and I forget to wear my listening ears. But eventually I do put them back on and pay attention."

