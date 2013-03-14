Angel in the sky?

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A message from above?

That's what several South Florida residents thought after looking toward the sky on the day a new pope was named.

Most saw an angel in the clouds and grabbed their cameras to document the vision.

For some, it was a clear sign from heaven, maybe a message from God himself, showing his pleasure at the election of the first Latin American as the 267th successor of St. Peter.

Thom George wondered "if Pope Francis ordered that".

"The Pope asked to pray for Him. .. God answered," was Cat Sunn's reaction.

Although most felt the cloud resembled an angel, and was a beautiful sign from above, others saw in the cloud something less angelic.