$10 can win you a brand new home

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

PALM CITY, FL (WFLX) - A local organization on the Treasure Coast is giving one lucky person the chance of a lifetime. For just $10, you could get the chance to win a brand new home.

The YMCA of the Treasure Coast is a home away from home for thousands of all ages. Once again, the organization wants to help more people enjoy the benefits of their facility by giving away a brand new home.

The Y's Easter house is a three bedroom two bath home in the Murano Development in Palm City. A $10 raffle ticket gives you the chance to win the $230,000 property.

Not in the market for a home? The winner can also choose a $125,000 cash payout. "Pay off the mortgage for the house you already own or put it in your retirement account," said Robin Sutherland with the YMCA.

If you buy three tickets, you're automatically entered into the second prize drawing of a Norwegian cruise vacation, as well.

What started as a five-year fundraising effort, the Easter House is now in its 26th year. All of the proceeds go to the Y's scholarship fund which helps families pay for the many programs offered.

In fact, a third of all the preschool families are aided by scholarship funds. "If you buy six tickets, you're teaching a child how to swim. If you buy three tickets, that's a tumbler class for a toddler," said Sutherland.

The Easter House is open for tours every day from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The drawing is March 28.

Right now, they're short about $200,000 in ticket sales, so they could really use your help. More information is available here.

