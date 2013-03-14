$10 can win you a brand new home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

$10 can win you a brand new home

    •   

PALM CITY, FL (WFLX) - A local organization on the Treasure Coast is giving one lucky person the chance of a lifetime. For just $10, you could get the chance to win a brand new home.

The YMCA of the Treasure Coast is a home away from home for thousands of all ages. Once again, the organization wants to help more people enjoy the benefits of their facility by giving away a brand new home.

The Y's Easter house is a three bedroom two bath home in the Murano Development in Palm City. A $10 raffle ticket gives you the chance to win the $230,000 property.

Not in the market for a home? The winner can also choose a $125,000 cash payout. "Pay off the mortgage for the house you already own or put it in your retirement account," said Robin Sutherland with the YMCA.

If you buy three tickets, you're automatically entered into the second prize drawing of a Norwegian cruise vacation, as well.

What started as a five-year fundraising effort, the Easter House is now in its 26th year. All of the proceeds go to the Y's scholarship fund which helps families pay for the many programs offered.

In fact, a third of all the preschool families are aided by scholarship funds. "If you buy six tickets, you're teaching a child how to swim. If you buy three tickets, that's a tumbler class for a toddler," said Sutherland.

The Easter House is open for tours every day from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The drawing is March 28.

Right now, they're short about $200,000 in ticket sales, so they could really use your help. More information is available here.

