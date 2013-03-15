Boca doctors arrested for running unlicensed pain clinic - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boca doctors arrested for running unlicensed pain clinic

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Three Boca Raton doctors accused of running an illegal pain clinic went before a judge Friday.

Update, FRI 4 PM: Doctors Henry Battagliola, Kyin Ho and Mark Cukierman are accused of practicing medicine and prescribing prescription drugs without a license at Boca East Pain Management Clinic. They turned themselves in to authorities Thursday afternoon.

The investigation began when detectives looked at the clinic's records from May 2011. An attorney for one doctor spoke briefly outside the courtroom and said authorities are on a witch hunt. "I think the state has a valid purpose. Florida has a bad reputation for having these clinics. I think they're trying to pressure doctors not to work at a pain management center, and, in doing that, they're unfortunately arresting and continuing to arrest legitimate doctors," said Fred Schwartz, Dr. Cukierman's attorney.

Investigators have charged a fourth doctor in this case, Dr. Edward Prats, but he has not yet been located.

Previously: Four Boca Raton doctors are facing multiple charges following the investigation of an unlicensed pain clinic.

Dr. Henry Joseph Battagliola, Dr. Mark Cukierman and Dr. Kyun Sein Ho -- who all worked at Boca East Pain Management -- were taken into custody by authorities after turning themselves in.

Investigators continue to search for a fourth doctor, Edward Jose Mila Prats.

The investigation, called 'Operation Take as Needed', began when detectives looked at the clinic's records from May 2011.

More than 13 agencies involved in the investigation formed the Palm Beach County Multi-Agency Diversion Task Force.

Documents obtained by the task force allege the clinic practiced improper ordering and transferring of controlled substances, operated and managed a non-registered pain clinic and prescribed controlled substances on numerous occasions before, during and after their business's license was revoked in 2010.

The doctors face a range of charges, including operating a non-registered PMC, possession with intent to sell or deliver contraband prescription drugs, trafficking oxycodone, prescribing controlled substances and practicing without a license.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.