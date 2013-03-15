Star of 'Pit Boss' comes to Pet Expo

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - The South Florida Pet Expo comes to town Saturday, March 16, 2013 at The South Florida Expo Center from 10 AM to 6 PM. This free, indoor event attracts thousands of pet lovers looking to enjoy a day out with their furry, feathered or reptilian pals! Bring your pets and visit with more than 125 local and nationally recognized veterinarians, groomers, trainers, retailers and organizations primarily geared towards pet lovers. Whether you'd like to shop, learn, play or adopt, this an event you won't want to miss!

Shorty Rossi, star of 'Pit Boss' on Animal Planet, will be making an appearance with his popular canine sidekick, Hercules. Rossi has a special passion that has been a major part of his life since he was a teenager – championing the cause of pit bulls. When Rossi isn't managing Shortywood Productions, a company that works with little people in the entertainment industry, or filming ‘Pit Boss,' he's working with Shorty's Pit Bull Rescue, a charity he formed that rescues, rehabilitates and places neglected and abused pit bulls in loving, nurturing homes. Its employees work tirelessly to help relieve the suffering of and prevent cruelty to pit bulls through education and activism.

A major highlight of the day will be a mega-adoption event hosted by Banfield Pet Hospital. Ethan Barnett, Director of Show Production for the expo, explains, "The Banfield mega-adoption event is a very popular part of this expo. If you're looking to add a new member to your family, more than 200 pets will be available for adoption, along with information from dozens of local rescue groups and shelters. It's wonderful to see a pet connect with their new forever home."

Enjoy a day filled with entertainment and live demonstrations to watch – and take part in. Sign your pet friend up to participate in competitions such as the costume contest, talent contest or pet/owner musical chairs. The entertainment stage will feature information about obedience training, pet behavior, nutrition, activism and more throughout the day.

The expo's agility course always attracts a large following who enjoy watching handlers race their dogs through an obstacle course. The handlers' controls are limited to voice, movement and various body signals, highlighting an exceptional training of the animal and coordination of the handler.

Barnett adds, "A lot of people don't realize all of the pet-friendly resources available to them in their communities and our goal is to help get that information out there. It's a fun-filled, family friendly day for pet owners - or those who'd one day like to be and their pets!"

Of course, pets are welcome to attend the event, provided that they are on a fixed lead and have proof of age-appropriate current vaccinations. Not up to date on vaccinations? Don't worry! There will be discounted vaccinations and low-cost microchipping available. You can even take advantage of free nail trims!

The South Florida Pet Expo is organized by Amazing Pet Expos, which currently produces more than 30 pet expos around the country; all of them indoors and FREE to the general public. Amazing Pet Expos promotes responsible pet ownership.

For Additional Information: http://www.southfloridapetexpo.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/southfloridapetexpo