Body found in Lake Worth

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   

LAKE WORTH, FL (WFLX) - Medical examiners are now trying to determine what happened to a man found dead lying on a dirt road Monday morning in suburban Lake Worth.

Update, MON 12 PM: According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the body was found on Canal 10 Road, near Military Trail and 10th Avenue North, by a person heading to work.

The body has not been identified, but the residents who live in a mobile home park across Canal 10 Road say it looks like a person they've seen frequently around the neighborhood.
 
Neighbors say the man who stumbled upon the body told them he thought the guy was sleeping. "He passed by the guy and he thought he was drunk, just like passed out on the road and they rolled back and double checked and he wasn't moving or anything, so they touched him to see if he was at least breathing but they say he was cold as a stone," said nearby resident Juan Arango

Previously: The dead body of a man was discovered Monday morning on a Suburban Lake Worth road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

According to PBSO, the body was found on Canal 10 Road, near Military Trail and 10th Avenue.

The body was discovered by a person walking to work.

Detectives are on the way to the scene.

