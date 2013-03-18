Boca family grieves loss of father, son after plane crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boca family grieves loss of father, son after Ft. Lauderdale plane crashes

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WFLX) - A Boca Raton family is grieving as the NTSB interviews the owner of the plane that crashed Friday near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

The people who work around here are calling the pilot a hero because the pilot managed to not crash into surrounding buildings.

A passerby captured the fiery aftermath on his cell phone -- witnesses saying there was no chance of survival for the three on board.

Wally Watson and his son, Kevin, from Boca are both plane engineers -- owning their own business around the corner from the crash site -- lost their lives.

Friends tell me this tragedy is made even worse because Kevin was supposed to get married in a week.

The workers at the repo yard where the plane crashed say their hearts are with the victims' families. "Life comes and goes in all different kind of ways," said Thomas Forman of Ft. Lauderdale. "A lot of people were asking about damages. Well, the worst thing is there were three bodies out here that won't go home at the end of the day. So you have to feel for them most of all."

Despite the tragic deaths, also an amazing story of survival: A man, working in the repo yard, came within feet of the plane getting hit with metal and debris.

