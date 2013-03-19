Flagler Bridge staying open during daytime hours - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Flagler Bridge staying open during daytime hours

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Flagler Bridge will not close, according to Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Ananth Prasad. 

Update, TUE 3:45 PM: Crews will create a foundation around the existing bridge to support it. They may have to close the bridge at night, but not daytime hours. 

Construction will take six months and cost $5 million.

Once repairs are completed, crews will start construction on a new bridge.

Previously: Will the Flagler Memorial Bridge stay open? That's something city leaders and the Florida Department of Transportation will determine during a public meeting Tuesday afternoon.

City leaders and FDOT authorities have been going back and forth on whether to keep Flagler Memorial Bridge open while it's under construction. FDOT will give a presentation on what the state's plans are.

Then, Mayor Jeri Muoio and city commissioners will have a chance to ask questions, such as how much will the bridge cost, what's a projected timeline on when the bridge will be complete, traffic patterns and detours, and is it safe for the bridge to remain open.

Last month, FDOT said they would close the bridge on April 1 because it wasn't safe for drivers. Since then, there's been talk of keeping the bridge open during construction.

During an interview last week, Mayor Muoio said fixing the bridge will cost taxpayers more money, more than the projected $94 million.

That's just one reason why she's encouraging the public to come to this meeting and ask questions, as well.

The meeting will be at city hall starting at 2:30. FDOT is expected to speak at 4.

