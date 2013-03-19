Flagler Bridge staying open during daytime hours

PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Flagler Bridge will not close, according to Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Ananth Prasad.

Update, TUE 3:45 PM: Crews will create a foundation around the existing bridge to support it. They may have to close the bridge at night, but not daytime hours.

Construction will take six months and cost $5 million.

Once repairs are completed, crews will start construction on a new bridge.