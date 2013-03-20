Storm Team Fox Forecast

Text WEATHER to 29000 to receive daily forecasts sent directly to your smartphone.*



It is a warm and windy day here in South Florida, and winds will stay gusty out of the east through the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers will continue to move quickly from east to west. High temperatures will reach the upper 70's under a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance for coastal showers. Low temperatures in the 60's along the coast and 50's inland. Gusty winds out of the east.

Saturday, mostly to partly sunny and windy with winds out of the east. High temperatures in the upper 70's. A slight chance for a few fast showers.

Sunday, mostly to partly sunny with lighter winds out the east/northeast. High temperatures around 80 degrees. Low rain chances.

Monday through Thursday, partly sunny with light southeasterly winds. Rain chances will be low each day. High temperatures will climb each day, from the low 80's on Monday to the mid 80's by Thursday.