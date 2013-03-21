Michael Brewer arrested on drug charges

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A teen, who was critically injured when he was set on fire during a 2009 attack by three teens, was arrested in Palm Beach County on drug charges early Thursday morning.

Michael Brewer, 18, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 1:44 a.m. on multiple drug charges that include possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and possession of cocaine.

A judge recently sentenced Matthew Bent, 18, to 11 years in prison for his involvement in the attack on Brewer.

Brewer's family had pleaded with the judge for the 11 year sentence.