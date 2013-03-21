Michael Brewer arrested on drug charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Michael Brewer arrested on drug charges

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A teen, who was critically injured when he was set on fire during a 2009 attack by three teens, was arrested in Palm Beach County on drug charges early Thursday morning.

Michael Brewer, 18, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 1:44 a.m. on multiple drug charges that include possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and possession of cocaine.

A judge recently sentenced Matthew Bent, 18, to 11 years in prison for his involvement in the attack on Brewer.

Brewer's family had pleaded with the judge for the 11 year sentence.

Brewer was doused with rubbing alcohol right before the attack in 2009. He suffered burns over 80 percent of his body.

Bent's family pleaded with the court for mercy, saying he has completed his G.E.D. and shown good behavior while in jail. His family maintains he did nothing that led up to the attack.

"He didn't do anything wrong. I don't see it as fully justice, there's no justice there at all," said Dennis Bent, Matthew's father.

Denver Jarvis and Jesus Mendez were also part of the attack. Jarvis was sentenced to eight years in prison for pouring the alcohol on Brewer, Mendez for flicking the lighter that sparked the fire.

Brewer survived and moved to Palm Beach County.

Bent was the alleged ringleader. He has been in jail for three years and will get credit for time served.

A jury convicted Bent in June of aggravated battery. He was found not guilty of the more serious charge of attempted murder.

