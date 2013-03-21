Adopted! Pet of the Week Izzy

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Updated: Izzy is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Izzy. She's an one-year-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Izzy:

"I ended up here at Peggy Adams because my previous owner had bad allergies. I am a petite little thing - completely black with light yellow/green eyes. I am very friendly and will come right up to you. If you're lucky I will perform my stretching exercises for you which I like to do lying over my big scratching post, when I'm not scratching it that is. My favorite activity is visiting with the other cats who share my habitat. As much as I like living with the others, I'd prefer to be taken to a real permanent home."



If you adopt Izzy, her initial exam is free compliments of our Pet Connections' vet sponsors:

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League