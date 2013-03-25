Fort Pierce wildfire 90 percent contained

FORT PIERCE, FL (WFLX) - Thousands of residents returned home Sunday night after a wildfire that grew to 125 acres forced them to be evacuated in Fort Pierce, according to Florida Forest Service spokeswoman Melissa Yunas.

The fire forced the evacuation of about 2,500 people and, as of Monday morning, is about 90 percent contained. Officials said the fire is still active within a marsh, but is not affecting any homes.

The wildfire damaged at least nine homes and several power lines in the area.

Florida Power and Light officials said less than 100 people are without power Monday morning because of damaged lines, but crews should be done fixing those lines very soon.