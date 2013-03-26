Commissioners vote unanimously for proposed new taxi law - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Commissioners vote unanimously for proposed new taxi law

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - Big changes could be coming to taxi cab, limousine, van, shuttle and other vehicles for hire companies.

Update, MON 3:30 PM: The Palm Beach County Commission voted unanimously for proposed changes to taxi and other for hire vehicle companies establishing dress codes.

The proposal calls for drivers to be hygienically clean and well groomed. Also each vehicle for hire in the county would have to accept debit and credit cards.

A second vote by the commission will take place on April 16.

Previously: At the Palm Beach County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, new requirements will be considered for drivers. Commissioners will face an initial vote on the new ordinance Tuesday.

The proposal suggests that vehicle safety, customer service, and "the image of the vehicle for hire industry" would be enhanced with the new rules.

For the first time, drivers would be subject to a dress code. An executive summary of the proposal states  drivers would have to be, "Hygienically clean, well groomed and neat in appearance.  Collared shirt, long trousers or knee length skirt and closed shoes".

Peter John, the owner of A/C Yellow Cab, responded to the dress code proposal. "Uniform is not right requirement for cab driver, but code dress is a requirement. You can show them how to wearing to drive, but not really uniform, because this isn't a factory, it's transportation," he said.

If passed, the new rules would require that vehicles for hire, including taxis and limousines, accept bank debit or credit card in addition to cash. "To pay with the credit card is, yes, it's a good thing. But it's optional if the company doesn't want to take your credit card.  No law can say you're supposed to take the credit card if the company don't want you to," John said.

The proposed rule change would also require companies to retire vehicles that are older than ten years or seven years if they have more than 500,000 miles.

If initial approval is given at the Tuesday meeting, a public hearing and a second vote will happen on April 16.

If given final approval, the new rules would be enforced starting June 1, 2013.  Existing companies would have five years to comply.

Palm Beach County Cab Ordinance (click here to view on mobile: http://bit.ly/11CJK7u)

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.