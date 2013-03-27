Attorney: Student was to be suspended for not stomping on Jesus' name

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - FAU's apology for a controversial class assignment isn't enough for some in the Boca Raton community. Now, a local church is planning to march in response to it.

Reverend Mark Boykin of Church of All Nations is still fuming over what an FAU student was asked to do in class. "To write the name of Jesus on a piece of paper, and then to stop and contemplate what they were doing. And then to stomp on it," says Rev. Boykin. "We find this to be unconscionable, unprofessional and completely unacceptable."

This comes despite repeated apologies from Florida Atlantic University leaders. "We don't plan to use this exercise again. We apologize to everyone who felt it was too sensitive; we recognize that," says Dr. Charles Brown, Senior Vice President of Student Affairs at FAU.

Dr. Brown says junior Ryan Rotelas was never up for punishment for refusing to step on a piece of paper with Jesus' names on it. A lawyer for Rotelas says otherwise. "He met with the school officials about it and was informed of his suspension," says Hiram Sasser, with the Liberty Institute.



That's when Sasser says FAU did an about face. "Their first mistake was backing the professor and the assignment. But then they found out most of America didn't agree with them," says Sasser.

Rotelas is back in class, but with a different instructor. He claimed "victory" Tuesday on his Facebook page once the university decided he wouldn't be punished.

