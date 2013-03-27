Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Dakota is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Dakota. He is a 4-year-old boxer/pit bull mix who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Dakota:

"Hi, I'm Dakota. I'm the shy type that takes a little extra time getting to know you. I'm not to sure about this shelter place I'm at right now. The people are nice to me, but I still can't help being a little worried. I'd really just like to find a nice home where I can kick my paws up and relax for a bit. I hope I don't have to wait too long.

If you adopt Dakota, his initial exam is free compliments of our Pet Connections' vet sponsors:

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.



Learn more about Dakota.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League