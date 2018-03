LA MESA, CA (WFLX) - The Easter Bunny got busted for not obeying the rules of the road in California. Well, at least someone dressed up like the Easter Bunny!

The highway patrol says the man was not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle on the interstate near San Diego over the weekend.

The bunny said he was on his way to an Easter charitable event. He got a warning and no ticket this time.

