Navy sailor dies after Boca stabbing that led to Palm Beach standoff

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - A U.S. Navy sailor, who was one of two victims in a March 25 stabbing that led to a standoff on Palm Beach, died Monday night from his injuries, according to the Boca Raton Police Department.

Boca Raton police arrested Paul Charles, 24, after, they say, he called officers to confess to a knife attack on Matthew Charles Snow and Vanessa Vandermeeren-Sanchez and apologized profusely.

Snow, 22, was found by officers in the driveway of a home on 490 NW 53rd Street in Boca Raton naked and bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds to the chest, according to an incident report. Snow served for the U.S. Navy.

Sanchez, 21, was found bleeding from a stab wound to her chest inside the home, sitting up on the floor against a wall of the master bedroom, police said.

Boca Raton officers responded to a reports of the stabbing around noon. Sanchez told responding officers her ex-boyfriend, Charles, arrived at her house, let himself in and confronted her about childcare issues, according to a police report.

Snow was Sanchez's current boyfriend.

Police said Charles produced a knife and stabbed Sanchez and Snow, who was running to a neighbor's house to get help. Both victims were then taken to Delray Medical Center.

When police arrived to the scene, Charles had already fled. A short time later, Boca Raton police dispatch received a call from Charles, who confessed to the crime and apologized profusely.

Palm Beach police then became involved after locating Charles in the water, holding a knife, screaming and making hand gestures, police said.

A standoff ensued that led to authorities blocking the area north of Mockingbird Trail at North Ocean Boulevard. Around 5:30 p.m., Charles was finally taken into custody.

Along with the knife, detectives also found a bloody shirt in Charles' car nearby, the report states.

Charles is charged with armed burglary and will soon have an upgraded charge of felony murder.

Sanchez was treated and released from the hospital.

Colin Shalo, WPTV, contributed to this report.

