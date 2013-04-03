Boca Raton bank scene of murder-suicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boca Raton bank scene of murder-suicide

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Sharon Bellingham & Scott Edgerton

    •   

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - A man shot and killed his wife and then himself inside a Boca Raton bank building Wednesday morning according to Boca Raton police.

The man, whom police identified as 63-year-old Scott Edgerton, shot and killed 56-year-old Sharon Bellingham, officers said. 

Court records show Edgerton and Bellingham have been married since 1986. Nether has prior arrests, civil or criminal records.

The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. inside the Comerica Bank building at 1675 North Military Trail, in the CBIZ MHM accounting and auditing tax consulting financial services office on the 5th floor.

Police arrived at 9:24 and secured the building. "Our units formed up as they have been trained. And, made entry into the building. And then went through and secured every portion of the building to include the parking area. This appears to be a domestic situation in which the male shot the victim and then killed himself," Boca Raton Police Chief Dan Alexander said.

The CBIZ MHM Web site lists a Shari Bellingham as its marketing manager.

Scott Edgerton recently retired after 13 years of serving as the CEO of the Center for Group Counseling in Boca Raton.

Workers in the building said they were stunned by the shooting.

Both Edgerton and Bellingham were from West Boca Raton according to police.

