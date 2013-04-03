Amber Alert for missing boys: Focus shifts to Gulf of Mexico - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Amber Alert for missing boys: Focus shifts to Gulf of Mexico

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   

HILLSBOUROUGH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - The couple who, authorities say, kidnapped their two young boys were seen leaving John's Pass in a 25-foot sailboat hours after the abduction in Tampa according to a Hillsborough Sheriff's spokesman. 

The search for the boys has now shifted to the Gulf of Mexico. It was not known in which direction the vessel was heading.

Previously: Investigators in Hillsbourough County say a grandmother was tied up and her two grandchildren were taken.

Four-year-old Cole and 2-year-old Chase Hakken were reportedly abducted by their parents.

Investigators say 35-year-old Joshua Michael Hakken and 34-year-old Patricia Hakken are considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives believe the children could possible be in a black 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Florida license plate number U-9-5-K-T.

