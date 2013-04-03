PSL teen hit by car on life support

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - Investigators have released the 911 calls involving a teen who was hit by a car while riding his bike to Port St. Lucie High School Tuesday morning.

Traffic homicide Investigators returned to Southeast Tiffany Avenue Wednesday morning to re-enact the crash involving Robert Swenson and 16-year-old Hunter Henry.

Detectives say Henry was riding his bike when he was struck by Swenson who was driving a Ford Mustang.

Henry remains on life support Wednesday, so doctors can harvest his organs.

Gerry Harrington, a traffic homicide investigator with the Port St. Lucie Police Department, worked with several officers to re-enact the crash Wednesday morning at the same time it happened Tuesday morning.

"We're testing distances to see when a driver would be likely to see the bicyclist in that light, or lack of light. And see what a possible perception and reaction time is," Harrington said.

Harrington said the sun was at Swenson's back when he was driving toward Henry. The teen wasn't wearing a helmet, according to investigators. But that isn't against the law for someone his age. Swenson said he didn't see Henry until it was too late.

"Whether you're an adult or child, wear that bicycle helmet," Harrington said. "Especially if you're going to be riding on the road. And motorists need to be aware that they may be sharing the road with bicyclists and that bicyclists have the right of way."

Jacob Profito also rides his bike to Port St. Lucie High School. He said there have been many close calls while riding his bike to school. He hopes drivers and bicyclists will be more cautious on the road after learning what happened on Tiffany Avenue.

Profito said the crash won't keep him from riding to school; although, his mother was extra worrisome Wednesday morning.

"She actually told me to text her when I get to school," Profito said.

Police should be done with their investigation into the crash by the end of this week.

At this time, Swenson isn't facing any charges