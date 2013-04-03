PSL teen hit by car on life support - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL teen hit by car on life support

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect
Hunter Henry with his mom, Wendy Hunter Henry with his mom, Wendy

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - Investigators have released the 911 calls involving a teen who was hit by a car while riding his bike to Port St. Lucie High School Tuesday morning.

Traffic homicide Investigators returned to Southeast Tiffany Avenue Wednesday morning to re-enact the crash involving Robert Swenson and 16-year-old Hunter Henry.

Detectives say Henry was riding his bike when he was struck by Swenson who was driving a Ford Mustang.

Henry remains on life support Wednesday, so doctors can harvest his organs.

Gerry Harrington, a traffic homicide investigator with the Port St. Lucie Police Department, worked with several officers to re-enact the crash Wednesday morning at the same time it happened Tuesday morning.

"We're testing distances to see when a driver would be likely to see the bicyclist in that light, or lack of light. And see what a possible perception and reaction time is," Harrington said.

Harrington said the sun was at Swenson's back when he was driving toward Henry. The teen wasn't wearing a helmet, according to investigators. But that isn't against the law for someone his age. Swenson said he didn't see Henry until it was too late.

"Whether you're an adult or child, wear that bicycle helmet," Harrington said. "Especially if you're going to be riding on the road. And motorists need to be aware that they may be sharing the road with bicyclists and that bicyclists have the right of way."

Jacob Profito also rides his bike to Port St. Lucie High School. He said there have been many close calls while riding his bike to school. He hopes drivers and bicyclists will be more cautious on the road after learning what happened on Tiffany Avenue.

Profito said the crash won't keep him from riding to school; although, his mother was extra worrisome Wednesday morning.

"She actually told me to text her when I get to school," Profito said.

Police should be done with their investigation into the crash by the end of this week.

At this time, Swenson isn't facing any charges

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.