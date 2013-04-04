PSL teen saves several people before being removed from life support

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - A teenager, who was hit by a car as he was riding his bicycle in Port St. Lucie Tuesday morning, has died according to his mother.

Sixteen-year-old Hunter Henry was removed from life support at approximately 8:45 a.m. Thursday said Wendy Henry. "Proudest mother I could be to have a son so brave," she said of her son and his decision to be an organ donor. She said all of his organs had found matches. "Everything, even his bones, his skin. They are even giving his mandible to help a little girl with a cleft palate. There is nothing that is going to go to waste," said Wendy Henry.

Henry said Hunter's funeral was currently being planned, and she did not know when it would be, but she did know his JROTC squadron would be pallbearers.

Hunter was planning to go into the Army next year according to his family.

