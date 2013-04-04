PSL couple kidnapped, terrorized in their home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - Police are searching for two men, they say, kidnapped and terrorized a Port St. Lucie couple in their home Wednesday night.

Officers said Shinoy Mailackel was ambushed when she arrived at her home in the 2100 block of Wild Meadow Circle around 11:35 p.m.

One of the men pulled a gun on Mailackel and ordered him into his home, according to Port St. Lucie Police spokesman Frank Sabol.

While in the apartment, Mailackel and his wife, Maya Augustine, were tied up as their 2-year-old child slept in the other room.

According to police, another man then entered the apartment and demanded money from the couple.

Sabol said after Mailackel gave them all of the money he had on him, he was ordered to drive to a Dollar General store he owned on SE Dixie Highway in Stuart to get them more money.

Mailackel said the men told him that if he did not comply, his wife and child would be killed.

Officers said Mailackel drove in his car and was followed to the store by one of the men. The other man stayed at Mailackel's home with his wife and child.

He retrieved more money for the men and was told to leave it at a specific location, according to authorities.

Mailackel told police he was then ordered to go to another employee's home to get even more money, but intentionally crashed his car in order to gain the attention of police.

Martin County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene of the crash and contacted Port St. Lucie police.  

Port St. Lucie police are actively searching for any information that could lead an arrest. 

One of the men is described as white, in his late 20s, with short black hair, approximately 6-feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

The other man is also described as white, in his late 20s, with black hair, approximately 5'8"-5'10" tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity and whereabouts of these two men, is being asked to contact  the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.

