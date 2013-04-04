Group marches in Boca after 'Step on Jesus' assignment

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
Friday, March 16 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:55:44 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:27:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - More than 100 people marched from Church of All Nations in Boca Raton Thursday morning to show their disdain for how the 'Step on Jesus' incident was handled at Florida Atlantic University.
The marchers are asking Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Chancellor Frank Brogan to continue their investigation into the controversial class assignment taught by Dr. Deandre Poole, where students were asked to write "Jesus" on a piece of paper and step on it.
"We find this unprofessional and offensive. Why is it okay for the name of Jesus to be trivialized"? says Pastor Mark Boykin.
Marchers are calling on FAU's administration to take decisive action as a result of the offensive exercise, even going so far as suggesting FAU President Mary Jane Saunders should lose her job.