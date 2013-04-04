Group marches in Boca after 'Step on Jesus' assignment - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Group marches in Boca after 'Step on Jesus' assignment

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - More than 100 people marched from Church of All Nations in Boca Raton Thursday morning to show their disdain for how the 'Step on Jesus' incident was handled at Florida Atlantic University.

The marchers are asking Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Chancellor Frank Brogan to continue their investigation into the controversial class assignment taught by Dr. Deandre Poole, where students were asked to write "Jesus" on a piece of paper and step on it.

"We find this unprofessional and offensive. Why is it okay for the name of Jesus to be trivialized"? says Pastor Mark Boykin.

Marchers are calling on FAU's administration to take decisive action as a result of the offensive exercise, even going so far as suggesting FAU President Mary Jane Saunders should lose her job.

