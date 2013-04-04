Adopted! Pet of the Week Bubbles

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Bubbles is now in her forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends still waiting for their home at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Picks Pet of the Week Bubbles. He's an 8-year-old domestic shorthair up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Bubbles:

"Bubbles here, nice to meet you. I'm a mature gent with a passion for people. I really enjoy their company, and even better, the attention that comes along with a kitty lovin' person. And for those that aren't kitty lovers, I'm pretty good at changing their minds. I know there are people out there that think all cats independent and unfriendly, but I'll be the first to show them that not all cats are created equal. I'm one of the friendliest guys you'll ever meet, and I think I can make a believer out of anyone! It's pretty simple really. My best tactic is to just walk up to someone and rub all over them until they notice me and squat down to pet me. The I put my paws in their lap while they continue to pet me and their heart starts to melt. Then my final move is to jump up into their lap, lay down and look up at them with loving eyes as if they have just made me the happiest cat in the world….works every time!

"I qualify for the shelter's Senior to Senior program. If you are 55 or older and adopt me, my adoption fee is waived and all you pay for is my rabies tag."

