Police: Child lured into woods & sexually assaulted

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
Friday, March 16 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:55:44 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:27:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - A 10-year-old girl was lured into the woods and sexually assaulted near the Manatee Creek community in Martin County around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, according to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.
Detectives said the suspect told the child he lost his dog in the woods and needed help finding it.
The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid-20s, with short, dirty blonde hair. He is approximately 5'9" with a slim build. He was wearing a blue-and-white striped shirt and had some type of a cast or brace on one of his hands, Snyder said.
The suspected sexual assault happened in a wooded area near Cove Road and Dixie Highway, behind the Manatee Creek Park playground, according to Snyder.
Snyder said investigators combed the area for hours searching for the man. "We immediately responded with several road patrol vehicles, and then subsequently added to that," said Snyder. "We had a perimeter around this neighborhood for several hours. We had our helicopter out, and we had a canine tracking for the suspect."
Snyder said the alleged incident highlights a need for parents to take precautions. "This is every parent's nightmare," he said. "Parents, educate your children. Do not [et them] walk off with somebody that they don't know."
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772.220.7170.