CNN: Kidnapped brothers in Cuba

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

HAVANA, CUBA (WFLX) - CNN is confirming the two kidnapped boys from Hillsborough County are in Cuba.

Florida authorities are working with the FBI to confirm that 2-year-old Chase Hakken and 4-year-old Cole Hakken arrived on the island nation Monday.

U.S. law enforcement authorities say the Hakken family may have come by boat to Cuba. U.S. State Department officials say they have asked the Cuban government for help in the case. But if you talk to Cuban officials, so far, they're saying they haven't received any such request, nor are they confirming whether the Hakken family is in fact in Cuban custody.

This kind of diplomatic dysfunction is very typical with U.S. - Cuba relationship.

For years now, the Cuban government has refused U.S. request to extradite dozens of America fugitives living in Havana. It's not clear, though, if they would extradite someone, like the Hakkens, who are accused, not of political crimes, but of domestic ones.

As of right now, the Cuban government is remaining very, very tight lipped. This is simply one place where the American legal system has no sway.

While there is an American diplomatic mission in Havana, there are no formal U.S. - Cuban diplomatic relations. Therefore, the Hakken family may be taking advantage, if they are in Cuba, of this delicate relationship and maybe exploiting the fact, that at least for U.S. authorities, they will have no way to force the Cuban government to send this family back to the United States.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.