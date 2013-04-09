CNN: Kidnapped brothers in Cuba - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

CNN: Kidnapped brothers in Cuba

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

HAVANA, CUBA (WFLX) - CNN is confirming the two kidnapped boys from Hillsborough County are in Cuba.

Florida authorities are working with the FBI to confirm that 2-year-old Chase Hakken and 4-year-old Cole Hakken arrived on the island nation Monday.

U.S. law enforcement authorities say the Hakken family may have come by boat to Cuba. U.S. State Department officials say they have asked the Cuban government for help in the case. But if you talk to Cuban officials, so far, they're saying they haven't received any such request, nor are they confirming whether the Hakken family is in fact in Cuban custody.

This kind of diplomatic dysfunction is very typical with U.S. - Cuba relationship.

For years now, the Cuban government has refused U.S. request to extradite dozens of America fugitives living in Havana. It's not clear, though, if they would extradite someone, like the Hakkens, who are accused, not of political crimes, but of domestic ones.

As of right now, the Cuban government is remaining very, very tight lipped. This is simply one place where the American legal system has no sway.

While there is an American diplomatic mission in Havana, there are no formal U.S. - Cuban diplomatic relations. Therefore, the Hakken family may be taking advantage, if they are in Cuba, of this delicate relationship and maybe exploiting the fact, that at least for U.S. authorities, they will have no way to force the Cuban government to send this family back to the United States.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.