Celebrity Corner: Carly Rae Jepsen

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Last summer, one song swept the nation – even Colin Powell and the cast of Sesame Street were singing along. "I've definitely had a few, 'Wow, this is incredible moments'".

Carly Rae Jepsen's five-time platinum hit "Call Me Maybe" has sold more than 9.1 million singles worldwide and climbed to number one in more than 37 countries.

Fox 29 caught up with her before she gave a VIP concert at WILD 95.5, and it's very apparent, despite the recent success, this pop star is remaining grounded. "I remember telling my parents that I was going to be a very famous singer when I grow up. But, I think, as you do grow up, you realize how hard that is and how many people want the very same thing as you. So this past year has been an amazing gift. It's something that I would have never expected it would happen to me."

Now, a year down the road, we are getting a different taste of Jepsen with her latest single "Tonight I'm Getting Over You". "The song is basically a big breakup ballad. It's fun for me to take on a different flavor, and I've been in the position before where I've had to make that decision, so I think other women will relate, as well."

Coming up this summer, she'll be hitting the road as the main event. "I get to do my first headlining tour in America, so that's really exciting for me."

So who will be opening up for Jepsen? "We're about to announce the opener but not allowed to let the cat out of the bag right now."

Well, when you are ready to share, "Call Me... Maybe?"

